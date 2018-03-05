125 Years

March 5, 1893

The Miami Valley Electric Railway Co., which purposes to put a street railway in Sidney and build a line from here to the southern part of the state, was thought to have met an obstacle at Troy, where another company had been granted a franchise. The two companies have consolidated and construction of an electric line between Troy and Piqua will begin at once.

———

The Sidney Business College Literary Union was organized last night with the following officers: Prof. W.A. Trout, president; D.V. Woodward, vice president; Minnie C. Hennessey, secretary; C.E. McGinnis, treasurer; A.T. Nisewonger, critic.

———

Substitute mail carrier John Edgar, who ran and jumped a fence on Monday in an effort to keep from being bitten by a large Newfoundland dog belonging to Mrs. E.K. Carey, is still laid up with a badly sprained foot.

———

An order for a Bascom newspaper folder was received today from London, England.

100 Years

March 5, 1918

O.D. McMillin, formerly with the Campbell Furniture Co., has taken a position in the rug department of the Thedieck Department Store Co.

———

With an impressive ceremony Sunday morning, a service flag was presented to the Presbyterian Church by the young people of the Sunday school. As names of the young men of the church honor roll were called, the nearest relative came forward and pinned a star in place. The flag contains 24 stars.

———

Dr. W.D. Snyder, for many years one of the best known dentists in this city, died at this home on North street this morning following an extended illness. He began his practice in Sidney in 1891, following graduation from the college of dentistry at Cincinnati.

———

Thomas M. Hussey, former sheriff of Shelby county, died at the home of his son-in-law, Ira Killian, Sunday morning. He had been in poor health for some time. A native of Green county, where he was born in 1845, he had been a resident of Shelby county since 1848, when his parents located in Port Jefferson.

75 Years

March 5, 1943

A request for a city and county blackout within the next few weeks will be made by civilian defense officials following the successful dimout of the city last night, and two county tests to be held later this week. CD officials reported the general public cooperated wholeheartedly in last night’s test with only a few violations being reported.

———

Perry township became the first in the county to complete its canvass work in the 1943 Red Cross drive. The team of workers took one day for the job, reporting in last night with contributions of $479.74. Cable Pepper was in charge of the township campaign.

———

Because of the change in time last week, which did not affect trains, the Girl Scouts Minute Maid Canteen missed connections with gifts for departing servicemen. However, they are delivering these gifts to the parents as soon as they can learn their addresses.

———

OPA officials said today that Apr. 1 is the date set for institution of the meat rationing program.

50 Years

March 5, 1968

ANNA – The Anna Farmers and Merchants Bank, founded in 1908, will erect a new building which is expected to be completed early next year. The bank’s directors have purchased the old hotel property, adjacent to the present bank building on the west, as the new bank’s site. This building will be razed and the new structure will occupy the space. When completed, the building the bank now occupies will be razed to provide for parking space and a drive-in window.

———

Roger Wiehe whipped up a 681 to head keglers in the Tri City League at New Bremen’s Ray Ann Lanes. Scoring a big 245, Roger fired Lampert’s Livestock to a 4-0 sweep of Hap’s Body Shop, with Jack Scheer scoring a 231 for the losers.

———

COLUMBUS – A drive designed to place the name of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace on the Nov. 5 Ohio ballot for President started today. The Ohio Wallace for President Committee started the drive at Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Akron and Toledo.

25 Years

March 5, 1993

Sidney City Schools will be seriously considering the hiring of an attendance officer. Superintendent Lou Blackford presented a report indicating poor attendance is linked to poor discipline. Sara Drake, one of the Sidney City Schools administrators, was present to address the board. Judge Norman P. Smith was also present. The board will decide whether or not to hire an attendance officer at a later date.

———

A local science teacher has a leadership role in a state convention. Mary Leistner, chemistry teacher at the high school, is currently president of the Science Education Council of Ohio. She chaired a recent three-day convention in Columbus. The chief entertainment was “The Weird Scientists.” They entertained the crowd by creating chemical explosions.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org