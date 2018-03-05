Track hoe lands in spillway

LAKE LORAMIE — A track hoe made an unexpected turn Monday and landed in the spillway at Lake Loramie.

According to Park Ranger Jason Whitman, no one was injured when it went into the water.

“They were tearing down the spillway, and it went into the water,” said Whitman. “They (Miller Brothers Contractors) are working to contain it with boons.”

He said there is no leakage from the equipment.

“A wrecker and a dive team will be brought in today or tomorrow to get it out of the water,” said Whitman.

Whitman said he didn’t know how the track hoe went into the water. The driver of the track hoe was not injured and Whitman said he believed the person swam to shore.

A message was left with Miller Brothers Contractors Monday afternoon was not returned.

By Melanie Speicher

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

