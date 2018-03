JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center High School will host a community blood drive, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the gym at 204 Linden St.

The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Be The Red” spring high school T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC high school “Be The Red” t-shirt. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_blooddrivetee.jpg CBC high school “Be The Red” t-shirt. Photo courtesy of CBC