Water hazards and weather? No problem.


Don Fair, of Sidney, uses a telescoping pole to retrieve his golf ball from a water hazard at the Moose golf course Tuesday, March 6. Fair was golfing with his longtime golfing partner Darrell Spangler. The two men have already golfed twice this winter starting in early December. It was around 50 degrees while the men golfed Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

