125 Years

March 7, 1893

The law has been enacted requiring that on and after Apr. next, all legal and official proceedings shall be regulated by Central standard time, which is generally known as railroad time, and is 28 minutes slower than sun time.

———

The Florentine hotel yesterday served its guests with strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and new potatoes. The Florentine is marked one among the leading hotels in Ohio. It always leads, never follows.

———

John Conner has sold his livery stable at Piqua and has formed a partnership here in blacksmithing with Hugh O’Leary.

———

The channel of Tilbury run in Jefferson street will be about 18 inches more narrow than formerly – the masonry having been changed to suit the iron work. Owing to the cold weather work is suspended.

———

One of the greatest inaugural parades every witnessed in the nation’s capital highlighted the inauguration of Grover Cleveland as president and Adlai Stevenson as vice president yesterday.

100 Years

March 7, 1918

Two more cases of finding ground and broken glass and other foreign matter in foodstuffs have been reported to Chief of Police O’Leary. In one case the foreign matter was discovered in buns and another case in bread. Investigation by the chief revealed the glass and other matter was in the lard substitute used in the baking.

———

At the regular meeting of the Commercial Club last evening, A.R. Friedman, trustee for the R. Given & Co., suggested the possibility of local people securing funds to take over the company from the creditors. A committee, composed of W.E. Kilborn, W.E. Whipp, and F.X. Lauterbur, was named to see what could be done in the matter.

———

The Boy Scouts in uniform and Girl Scouts decorated with Red Cross bands, sold Red Cross papers about the city Saturday afternoon and made the sum of $45.37 for the local Red Cross.

75 Years

March 7, 1943

Actual construction work on the new wing of the Wilson Memorial Hospital is expected to get underway within a few weeks, following a meeting of H.W. Olmstead, project engineer with the public building administration, and officials of the local hospital yesterday afternoon. Preliminary plans for the new wing, which will be built on the west end of the original structure are in Washington at the present time.

———

Five thousand dollars of the $15,000 quota assigned to Shelby county for the American Red Cross will remain in the county to carry on the home service program. Robert Kaser, local chairman for the war-fund drive said today.

———

Persons who lost their food ration books must wait 30 days after application before a new one will be issued, it was announced today by the local ration board. Those losing books will be required to advertise three time times before applying for replacement.

———

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets will get their first taste of tournament play tonight when they run up against Bellefontaine at 10 p.m. at the Dayton Coliseum.

50 Years

March 7, 1968

With tinder-dry conditions prevailing throughout the area, fire officials today appealed to residents to refrain from burning trash. If such burning is necessary, all proper precautions should be taken to see that it is controlled, authorities said. Within a four-hour period Monday, Sidney firemen answered four separate alarms for grass fires.

———

Loss is expected to exceed $15,000 in a spectacular fire which destroyed a large barn on the Ralph Pulfer farm, R.R. 1, Maplewood, early Monday evening. Neither Pulfer nor Maplewood Fire Chief Ralph Zimpher could pinpoint the cause of the blaze discovered shortly before 6 p.m. In setting his loss at a minimum of $15,000, Pulfer said he plans to rebuild. He indicated the loss would be covered by insurance. Pulfer is a raiser of sheep dogs, but these were outside the barn and none were lost in the fire.

———

A program to recruit donors for two area eye banks has been set up by the Miami Valley Society of Optometrists in connection with their annual observance of Save Your Visions Week this week. Making the announcement, Dr. John Beigel of Sidney, a society member, said the group will be working with the eye banks at Grandview hospital, Dayton, and University hospital, Columbus. Other society members working with the eye bank project in Sidney are Drs. Clay Barfield and Clayton Kiracofe.

25 Years

March 7, 1993

The Shelby County Health Department is looking at the problem of teen pregnancies. Pregnancies among teens have increased significantly. The Health Department would like to sponsor an educational program. Dr. Richard Breece, Health Department Commissioner, explained the problem. “We meet resistance from the schools at every turn.” Other options will be sought to pursue education.

———

The Shelby County Deer Hunters will celebrate their 135th anniversary at a banquet this next week. The group was founded in 1858. They are the oldest active group of deer hunters in the United States. Member Jeff Billiel will present the history of the organization. He noted in preliminary comments Theodore Roosevelt was once a member of the group. The organization was founded by 1848 Gold Rush participant John Bush of Orange township. He was good friends with Annie Oakley.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

