SIDNEY — The weather is looking like spring (or maybe not since snow if predicted for Wednesday). And with the nicer weather, motorcyclists and their bikes are hitting the roads either traveling to work or out for a relaxing ride.

“There were three people arrested last week for operating their motorcycles in an unsafe manor,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart in his weekly column. “Then I saw another driver shining up his motorcycle.

“Motorcycles are fun and fuel efficient,” he said. “It’s traditional in the nicer months in Ohio for the riders to be out.”

But there are also safety concerns when riding a motorcycle that Lenhart is addressing.

“There were 16 crashes in 2017 that involved motorcycles in Shelby County,” said Lenhart. “One was a fatality and there were six injuries reported.”

In the state of Ohio, there were 3,800 motorcycles crashes in 2017 with 157 people killed. There were 3,154 injuries. Nationwide, there have been 5,286 people killed on motorcycles.

“The numbers are scary especially when you look at the older drivers who are taking up motorcycle riding,” he said. “They might have eye issues and brittle bones which means they might have more serious injuries that a younger person might experience.”

Nine percent of all motorcycle traffic crashes are on county and state roads, he said.

“Twenty-three percent of the people don’t have the right licenses to drive a motorcycle,” said Lenhart. “Thirty-eight percent of all crashes are due to alcohol or drug use.

“Bikes are a lot different than they were 10 to 20 years ago,” he said. “Today, the smaller motorcycles have a lot more horsepower than years ago.”

He encourages those who own a motorcycle — or are thinking about purchasing a bike — to make sure the bike meets their driving abilities.

“They should invest in anti-lock brakes for their bikes,” said Lenhart. “And they should always wear the proper gear, which includes a helmet. I see people riding with a T-shirt on and wearing flip flops. You should wear heavier trousers, boots and helmets.”

The motorcyclists, he said, should always be a defensive driver and be aware of what the other drivers are doing. The person should be alert when changing lanes and make sure all other vehicles know what he/she are doing.

“The rider of the bike has to be careful,” said Lenhart. “We encourage them to avoid riding their bikes in bad weather. The tires don’t grip as well on wet roads. They should also watch for road hazards such as gravel and potholes.”

If there’s a passenger on the motorcycle, that person also needs to be aware of their surroundings.

“They should hold on while riding the bike,” said Lenhart. “They also need to lean in the direction the motorcycle is going. When the driver stops, the passenger should keep their feet off the ground and let the driver bring it to a stop.”

A first-time motorcycle owner, he said, should attend a motorcycle school so they learn how to drive it properly and safely.

“You should learn to drive before getting on the roadway,” said Lenhart.

He said statistics show that 40 percent of motorcycle drivers and passengers are more likely to have fatal head injuries if they are not wearing a helmet.

“Texas and Arkansas did away with their helmet laws,” said Lenhart. “They’ve seen a 51 percent and 21 percent increase in motorcycle fatal crashes.”

“Helmets will save lives,” he said.

Before going on a ride, Lenhart recommends that all drivers walk around their motorcycles and make sure the chain is OK, the tire pressure is where it should be and that it is mechanically safe to ride.

“Most importantly,” said Lenhart, “don’t drink and drive when you’re out there.”

