Taking a tumble

United Tumbing Academy owner, Abbey Kramer, left to right, of Shawnee, helps Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students Myleigh Fitchpatrick, 4, ward of Lance and Joyce Mitchell, and Rosalina Sherman, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Cody and Felicia Sherman, stretch before doing some gymnastics. The Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students came to the United Tumbing Academy on a field trip Wednesday, March 7.

United Tumbing Academy owner, Abbey Kramer, left to right, of Shawnee, helps Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students Myleigh Fitchpatrick, 4, ward of Lance and Joyce Mitchell, and Rosalina Sherman, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Cody and Felicia Sherman, stretch before doing some gymnastics. The Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students came to the United Tumbing Academy on a field trip Wednesday, March 7. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN030818Tumble.jpg United Tumbing Academy owner, Abbey Kramer, left to right, of Shawnee, helps Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students Myleigh Fitchpatrick, 4, ward of Lance and Joyce Mitchell, and Rosalina Sherman, 3, both of Sidney, daughter of Cody and Felicia Sherman, stretch before doing some gymnastics. The Sidney Cooperative Nursery School students came to the United Tumbing Academy on a field trip Wednesday, March 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News