Building an education

Russia Local School Technology Coordinator Marcus Petitjean, center, gives directions as his students Carter Cloud, left, 5, son of Drew and Lauren Cloud, and Francis Phlipot, 6, both of Russia, son of Scott and Rachel Phlipot, paint the bodies of pocket cars they are making during a special class paid for with a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) grant. The class was held Wednesday, Feb. 28. The kindergarten students will race their cars once they are finished.

