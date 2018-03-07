Alvetro Orthodontics to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Alvetro Orthodontics will host a community blood drive, March 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1102 Fairington Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt is black and features a green, Celtic, four-leaf clover with the CBC blood drop logo.

CBC St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” t-shirt design. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_luckycharmbloodtee.jpg CBC St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” t-shirt design. Photo courtesy of CBC