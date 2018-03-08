125 Years

March 8, 1893

The work of grading the ground for the Lutheran church parsonage, at the corner of Beech street and West avenue has commenced. The present parsonage will be lowered to another foundation and then remodeled to a handsome structure of 10 rooms, will all modern conveniences.

———

The Ohio Southern Railway bridge over the Miami River at Quincy has been contracted for at $45,000 and will be constructed by a Connecticut firm of bridge builders. The height of the bridge is unusual in Ohio, and its cost is above the average.

———

D.R. Orbison, E.P. and Web Robinson, and probably W.H.C. Goode will leave this evening for a few days of duck hunting at the Lewiston reservoir.

———

Twenty years ago today, the snow was six inches deep and there was some good sleighing.

100 Years

March 8, 1918

W.R. Carothers was re-elected for the third time as exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks last night. Allen Maurer was named esteemed leading knight; William Brandt, esteemed loyal knight; Harley Young, esteemed lecturing knight; Dr. V.E. Bedford, secretary; Frank Smith, treasurer; Denis Hoban, tyler, and Charles Timeus, trustee.

———

The annual debate between members of the sophomore and freshman classes was held at the high school this morning. The subject was: Resolved that there shall be an educational qualification for suffrage. The affirmative team included: Esther Ehrhardt, Mary Gastineau, Herbert Stockstill, with Lester Green, alternate. Supporting the negative were: John Milholland, Kenneth Simmons, Paul Minneman, with Helen Clem, alternate. The affirmative won.

———

W.E. Baumgardner has sold 17 tractors in the last couple of months and now has placed 37 tractors in Shelby county. He recently rented Grove’s blacksmith shop and has fitted it up for a service station in connection with his place of business in the old armory building.

75 Years

March 8, 1943

A party of 100 soldiers, trainees at Baer field, Fort Wayne, Ind., were in Sidney today on a special inspection tour through the Monarch Machine Tool Co. All of the soldiers, with the 10th service group are mechanics training for field service work in portable shops that will repair aircraft on the various fighting fronts.

———

E.C. Ramsey, of Washington, D.C. will be the speaker at the annual meeting of the local boards of education and teachers of Shelby county to be held March 13 at the First Methodist Church.

———

A successful dimout of the designated rural areas was held last night under the direction of Sheriff Truman Pitts. Areas in which the dimout was held included: Anna, Port Jefferson, Pasco, Pemberton, Tawawa, Plattsville, Kirkwood, Lockington and Hardin. The sheriff’s civilian defense unit participated in the dimout by patrolling the main highways.

———

The Sidney Yellow Jacket’s stay in the district basketball tournament proved to be a short one, when they were eliminated last night at Dayton by Bellefontaine by a score of 37 to 29.

50 Years

March 8, 1968

David W. Easton, a senior at Sidney High School, has been nominated by Congressman William McCulloch as principal appointee to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Eason, 941 Fair road, and will enter the academy with the class beginning in July this year. Three days last weekend, Easton as at Fort Benjamin Harrison near Indianapolis completing tests in connection with his appointment.

———

Holy Redeemer Church in New Bremen, which will be 20 years old in June, has submitted plans for a new building in the archdiocesan building commission at Cincinnati. No estimate of the cost is available until the commission has approved the plans. The site will be east of New Bremen School and is now in the process of being annexed to the village. Rev. Carl Will is the pastor of the church which has doubled its congregation since its beginning.

25 Years

March 8, 1993

A serious injury cannot keep a good man down. Robert Hungate of Anna knows that. He was paralyzed from his waist down in a 1972 car crash. He has continued to work as an employee at Airstream. Hungate also repairs fishing rods for a living. He is very busy in March when “fishing fever” begins to hit. Hungate picked up his hobby during the blizzard of 1978.

———

Local trooper Billie Bradley is retiring from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bradley started with the patrol in 1960 as a dispatcher. He was a trooper by 1962. Bradley was State Trooper of the Year. He eventually became a Sergeant. Sgt. Bradley played a leading role in the film “Wheels of Tragedy.” His son Doug Bradley is also a state trooper.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

