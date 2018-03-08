Recreation board discusses waterpark rates, activities

SIDNEY — Sidney Recreation Board discussed the city’s 2018 water park rates and various parks’ activities during its first meeting of the year, Monday.

Duane Gaier, parks and recreation director, presented staff’s recommendations to the board which included an increase in the 2018 individual-only season pass to $33 from $32. He also recommended raising the daily admission fee for adults, seniors and youth to $4.50 from $4.25, and the daily admission for preschool children to $3.50 from $3.

He reminded the board that the goal in setting rates is to recover a minimum of 60 percent of water park expenditures. Taking into consideration the decline in attendance since 2009, Gaier said, budgeted revenue for 2018 will still only cover approximately 40 percent of the budgeted expenditures. Therefore, the city has budgeted $85,000 to help with the pool’s 2018 expenditures.

The reason for low attendance was questioned during the meeting, in which, various members responded that more people have easy to install blow-up pools, or in-grown pools, now.

Questions also ensued for clarification about Sidney City Council’s discussion last week about how the city should proceed with Sidney’s deteriorating public pool.

Board Secretary Mary Jannides said she heard a lot of feedback from residents who said, “What do you mean, you’re closing the pool? That’s the only thing those kids in Sidney have to do. …”

Gaier said the discussion was not intended to make a plan to close the pool, but rather to make council aware of the refurbishing costs involved in light of the repair estimate received in January.

He said the pool’s rehabilitation was already approved by council as part of the city’s five-year plan. The project is not scheduled to begin for two years, he said, but city staff just wanted to get the conversation started early.

In response to a question about what a splash pad is, which was one of the options suggested instead of fixing the city pool, Gaier explained it is an “all-level area,” composed of an absorbent material, and that water cascades down from above in which children run through.

He said he recommends rehabilitating the pool, but ultimately the decision is up to council.

Gaier said training for new pool managers will begin again since the manager and assistant manager are leaving and will need replaced for the 2019 season. Also, he and Recreation Specialist Jennie Rogers expressed concern about the lack of lifeguards they have on staff for the pool. They need at least 20 lifeguards and say they are greatly understaffed.

An evaluation will soon be underway for the replacement of a play structure currently in either the Plum Ridge Subdivision or in the Wagner Glade park area within Tawawa Park, Gaier said.

Many ash trees still needs to be removed in Brookside Park, he said. This winter 354 ash trees were taken down and over the last four winters, about 1024 trees have removed in Sidney. Gaier said the main focus location of the ash tree removals is close to trail paths, park shelters or play structures.

Planning for the 2019 placement of the refurbished Zenas King Arch Bridge in Tawawa Park is ongoing, he said. The bridge will replace two foot-bridges on each end of Amos Lake.

Gaier also gave a summary of the 2017 grants for the parks and recreation department which received a total of $53,790. Typically the department receives about $100,000 per year, so he said they hope to increase the amount received for 2018.

The First Annual Great Miami Riverway Summit will be held on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Dayton Art Institute, which overlooks the Great Miami River, Gaier said. Among other things, the summit’s agenda includes guest panels on tourism, recreation and economic development.

Tawawa Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration to be held on June 30 was briefly discussed. Gaier said the free event, that is being organized by the Historical Society and the city of Sidney, will include historians speaking about the various park areas, a nature hike, a car show, a bicycle rodeo for kids, crafters, etc.

