125 Years

March 9, 1893

Edwin J. Wagner, chairman of the Democratic party today issued a call for a primary election for qualified voters in Sidney and Clinton township to be held in the assembly room of the court house on Mar. 11 to vote on party nominees. A.O. Wauceup has been appointed supervisor and names of candidates with money to pay each candidate’s proportionate share of the expenses of the primary must be in his hands by Mar. 8.

———

The committee to recommend changes in the premium list for the next fair suggested only a few modifications which the board will act on at a future meeting. No money will be paid for bicycle racing, but the winner will be awarded a handsome and valuable medal.

———

William Herancourt, foreman of the Wagner brewery, is visiting in Indianapolis.

———

Owing to disappointment in getting an organist for Friday evening the concert at the Presbyterian church is postponed next week.

100 Years

March 9, 1918

A.J. Hess was elected president of the board of directors of the Sidney Country Club when they met last evening. Karl Hodge was named vice president; Cable Wagner, secretary, and W.R. Carothers, treasurer.

———

Five boys, making up the quota from Shelby county to go to Camp Greenleaf at fort Oglethorpe, Ga., left his afternoon by B. & O. train. Paul Loudenback was in charge of the group which also included, Dan Myers, Irvin A. Miller, Lewis Nichols, and John Towels.

———

Chas. M. Wyman attended the Ohio Retail Merchants Association meeting in Columbus yesterday in the interested of the Thedieck Department Store Co. He also represented I.H. Thedieck, Shelby county merchant representative for the United States Food Administration, at a luncheon meeting of county representatives at the Southern Hotel.

———

With more than $4,500 in thrift stamps sold, the Russia post office leads in the contest among postmasters of the country as to which office will sell the most stamps.

75 Years

March 9, 1943

A special meeting of the top management and personal directors of those involved in policy making and hiring of workers in Sidney has been scheduled for Monday afternoon in the council chamber at the city building. The meeting, to discuss labor supply, stabilization of employment, piracy, absenteeism, housing and transportation, has been called by E.M Seving, area director of the war manpower commission.

———

Members of the newly-organized Parkwood grange installed the following officers last evening: Emory Heintz, master; Forest Abbott, overseer; Mrs. Herbert Buchanan, lecturer; William Staley, steward; Homer Snapp, assistant steward; Mrs. Homer Snapp, lady assistant steward. Earl Jacoby, Homer Spence, and George Allen compose the executive committee.

———

Chief of Police O’Leary in his report on department activities for the past year showed a total of 25 traffic accidents investigated. Twenty-two persons were injured, but it marked the second successive year that the city has gone with a traffic fatality.

50 Years

March 9, 1968

The first day for the purchase of the new Ohio red and white auto licenses, March 16, will present no worries to upwards of 2,000 Shelby countians. That many already have reserved their plates at the Shelby County Motor Club, Secretary Robert Stump said today. The figure sets a new high for advance reservations here, according to Stump.

———

Hobart E. Sarver has resigned as executive secretary of the Child Welfare Board, effective June 30, it was learned today. The action severs his last connection with the Shelby County Children’s Home which he had served as superintendent for five years prior to becoming secretary of the board.

———

Herb Schlater, President of Sidney Electric Co., is in Washington D.C., representing the electrical contractors of the United States at the National Electric Hearing Conference and Exposition.

25 Years

March 9, 1993

Jack “Pappy” Fahnestock has been named Firefighter of the Year. Fahnestock has been with the Shelby County Civil Defense Fire Department for 25 years. The award was presented at a banquet. Sidney Fire Chief Stan Crosley was the emcee for the evening. The speaker was Gordy Coleman, broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds.

———

There will be no smoking in all county buildings as of May 1st. Judge John Schmitt went to the commissioners to discuss the matter. He would like to have smoking outlawed immediately. The edict will go into effect May 1, however. Judge Schmitt recounted how during trials when people wait in the hallway of the courthouse, “blue haze just hangs up there.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

