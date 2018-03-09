Alcohol was factor in crash that killed Fort Loramie woman

SIDNEY — Alcohol was determined to have been a factor in a fatal crash that killed a Fort Loramie woman who rear-ended an open cab farm tractor, Dec. 21.

According to the toxicology report, the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of Melanie Smith, 36, was more than three and a half times the legal limit. It registered at .292. It is illegal in the state of Ohio to drive with a BAC greater than .08. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received the report this week from Shelby County Coroner David McDonald, who obtained it from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

In December, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in the 19000 block of state Route 219, north of Botkins. The autopsy report listed Smith’s cause of death as a blunt force injury to the torso that “basically ripped her body in half,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Frye.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart’s December press release said Smith was operating a 1997 Chevrolet Malibu, northbound on state Route 219 when she rear-ended a northbound tractor, also on state Route 219, that was driven by Leon Hemmert, 62, of Botkins. The tractor had all required lights flashing at the time of the collision. The Malibu and the tractor continued north in the roadway after the initial impact. Then the car came to a stop in the northbound lane and the tractor pulled off the west side of the roadway.

In December, Fry said witnesses had told deputies that Smith’s vehicle’s lights were not on at the time of the crash.

Smith’s two toddlers children and Hemmert were taken to the hospital with apparently non life-threatening injuries.

Smith had three prior OVI charges, in 2002, 2008 and 2009.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

