125 Years

March 10, 1893

The commissioners have been in quarterly session this week. They settled with the treasurer, finding the balance on hand to be $31,375. A semi-annual settlement was also made with the infirmary directors. The number of inmates at the preceding settlement was 61. Since then 16 have been received, nine were discharged, two ran away, eight have been sent to other institutions, and one died. The present number of inmates is 57.

———

The report of the schools for February shows the yearly enrollment of 1,056, a gain of nine compared with the same time last year, and the largest within the history of the schools. Supt. Yarnell made 96 visits during the month, the highest number since his connection with the schools.

———

Walter Hussey has purchased Harry Woolley’s interest in the Sidney Heck and Transfer Co.

———

Real estate transactions for this week totaled 15, amounting to $32,360.

100 Years

March 10, 1918

Dr. J.W. Costolo, one of Sidney’s best known residents and leading physician, died at his home on South Ohio avenue yesterday afternoon. An eye injury he suffered when struck by a stream of water from a fire hose during a fire at the Quinn-Richeson building several years ago, contributed to his death. Dr. Costolo was instrumental in establishing the tuberculosis hospital at Lima and served as its first superintendent.

———

The Shelby County Food Administration committee was advised today that on and after Mar. 9, the maximum retail price to be charged for beet and cane sugar shall be nine cents a pound.

———

Dr. S.G. Good was the first man in Shelby county to buy $1,000 worth of Thrift Stamps and has received a certificate that he is a member of the Thousand Dollar Club.

———

Autoists driving about the city with the 1917 tags were warned today by Chief of Police O’Leary to get their 1918 tags. He said not much more time will be granted and arrests are likely to be made at any time.

75 Years

March 10, 1943

Although last night’s official temperature low was four below zero, and the mercury climbed very slowly today, Sidney and Shelby county residents were asked to drastically curtail the use of gas as the entire Miami valley faced a full gas emergency. The emergency may become statewide, threatening shutdowns of vital war industries using gas for production purposes, the gas company said.

———

A total of 40 boys who passed their 18th birthday in January and February registered for selective service according to an announcement made today by the local board. Under the present ruling every youth must now register either at his post office or with the selective service board on the day he becomes 18 years.

———

Officers and non-commissioned men of the local Company K Ohio State Guard, yesterday completed a three-Sunday training course at St. Marys. The course was to instruct coaches and American Legionnaires from four counties in the latest rudiments of military drill. The men receiving the special training will in turn instruct the high school victory corps being organized.

50 Years

March 10, 1968

NEW BREMEN – Robert Garman, a merchant here, has purchased the Schelper building at 107-109 West Monroe streets from Elton Schelper. The building has been occupied for the past 12 years by the Moeller Supermarket. It is the former location of the Old Reliable Market which was established by Henry Schelper, in New Bremen in 1873. Garman’s dry goods store will move to the new location early in April.

———

Edwin Frey of 733 Crescent drive, will head the committee for renewal of the 7.95 mill levy for the Sidney City Schools. Announcement of the appointment of Frey, secretary of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association, was announced today by John Shinn, president of the board of education.

———

Miss Mildred McDowell was elected president of the Women’s Bible Club when that group met Tuesday afternoon, March 6, at the Business Girls Home. Officers serving with Miss McDowell will be Miss Mary Inez Pence, vice president; Mrs. Manuel Brown, secretary; Mrs. Melvin Knasel, assistant secretary; Miss Norma Hutchison, treasurer, and Mrs. Merle L. Kerst, press reporter.

25 Years

March 10, 1993

The county will be pursuing a master sewer plan. Tony Schroeder of the engineering group Worl & Associates met with the Shelby County Commissioners. They want to come up with a master sewer plan for the county. One of the commissioners commented “We need to stay one step ahead of the EPA.”

———

A ten-year-old Houston student was caught bringing a gun and two knives to school. The gun was unloaded. Essentially, he brought the weapons in for an unauthorized “show and tell.” There will be no criminal charges filed against him. Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel cautioned that children should not be allowed to bring guns to school.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

