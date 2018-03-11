Off to the races

Sidney High School football coach Adam Doenges, left, talks with Kristi Ward, of Sidney, during the Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club’s 28th annual Night at the Races Saturday, March 10. Night at the Races raises money to support Sidney Yellow Jacket football. The event was held at the I.U.E. Union Hall. Doenges was selling Split the Deck cards while Ward was tearing apart 50/50 tickets. Ward is the wife of Sidney assistant football coach Michael Ward. Activities at the event included prerecorded horse races people could bid on, a silent auction, a live auction, door prizes, and pull tabs. There was also a buffet. The hall was packed as usual.

Sidney High School football coach Adam Doenges, left, talks with Kristi Ward, of Sidney, during the Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club’s 28th annual Night at the Races Saturday, March 10. Night at the Races raises money to support Sidney Yellow Jacket football. The event was held at the I.U.E. Union Hall. Doenges was selling Split the Deck cards while Ward was tearing apart 50/50 tickets. Ward is the wife of Sidney assistant football coach Michael Ward. Activities at the event included prerecorded horse races people could bid on, a silent auction, a live auction, door prizes, and pull tabs. There was also a buffet. The hall was packed as usual. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031218NightRaces.jpg Sidney High School football coach Adam Doenges, left, talks with Kristi Ward, of Sidney, during the Sidney Vespa Quarterback Club’s 28th annual Night at the Races Saturday, March 10. Night at the Races raises money to support Sidney Yellow Jacket football. The event was held at the I.U.E. Union Hall. Doenges was selling Split the Deck cards while Ward was tearing apart 50/50 tickets. Ward is the wife of Sidney assistant football coach Michael Ward. Activities at the event included prerecorded horse races people could bid on, a silent auction, a live auction, door prizes, and pull tabs. There was also a buffet. The hall was packed as usual. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News