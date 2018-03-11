Reineke indicted for involuntary manslaughter in drug overdose death

SIDNEY – A 37-year-old area man has been indicted for supplying illicit drugs that led to the overdose death of a Findlay woman last year. He is the third person is Shelby County to be indicted for being responsible in an overdose death.

He was one of 16 people indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury Thursday. Three defendants are facing sex-related charges and are scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Ronald Reineke aka Robert Reineke, 37, at large, has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, being accused of supplying fentanyl to Kimberly Ann Gaertner-Pizzuti of Findlay.

According to court records, the 44-year-old Gaertner-Pizzuti died from an overdose of the drug allegedly supplied by Reineke.

Allegations of sex crimes involving juveniles continue to mount for a city man.

Randy Lee Bradburn, 49, 219 ½ S. Miami Ave., was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

One rape charge accuses Bradburn of engaging in sexual conduct with a six-year-old from March through June 2016. The second rape charge alleges he also committed sexual conduct with a seven-year-old girl between September through December 2016. The gross sexual imposition case accuses him of having sexual contact with an eight-year-old girl on Oct. 31, 2017.

On Feb. 15, Bradburn was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

He is accused of having pornographic images on his cell phone involving a prepubescent girl having sexual relations with an adult male. The offenses allegedly occurred in Sidney between Dec. 31, 2017, and Feb. 9, according to authorities.

According to online records, Bradburn has two previous sex crime convictions, one of which resulted in him being registered as a sex offender in Indiana.

On May 23, 2000, Bradburn, a resident of Portland, Indiana, at the time, was charged with three counts of child molesting in Wells County (Ind.) Superior Court. Eventually convicted of gross sexual imposition, Bradburn was ordered to register as sex offender for two years.

On June 13, 2017, Bradburn, living at 212 Washington St. in Sidney at the time, was found guilty of one count of criminal child enticement, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Sidney Municipal Court. A second charge was dropped through plea negotiations.

Bradburn was placed on two years of probation, which he was still serving at the time of his arrest in February. He remains housed at the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

A 19-year-old Sidney man had additional sex-related offenses added to his caseload.

Jontez Armond Haithcock, 19, 616 N. Miami Ave., was indicted Thursday on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. He is accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct with him on Jan. 9.

In a separate case indicted on Nov.15, Haithcock was accused of being one of two men involved in a felonious assault when they allegedly punched a man breaking ribs and puncturing a lung. Haithcock received additional charges in sex-related matters, however.

He was also charged with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony. The rape charges involve alleged sexual activity conducted with child less than 13 years old. The pandering charge involves a 13-year-old female supposedly being encouraged to send him nude photos of herself.

A jury trial in this case is scheduled for April 12. He remains incarcerated at the county jail.

Jeffrey A. Kennedy, 30, 21908 Lock Two Road, Jackson Center, was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having sexual contact with a six-year-old girl on Nov. 24.

Joy ride and high speed escape leads to indictments

A late February joy ride for four area men did not turn out so well. All were indicted on various charges for leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit as they rode motorcycles.

The four men indicted were:

• J. Brandon Glass, 36, 13250 Luthman Road, Minster, complicity to failure to comply with order of a police officer, and tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree felonies; and operating a motor vehicle bearing invalid license plate or identification mark, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Bradley Ray Devault, 21, 123 E. Dallas St., failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. A specification to the indictment calls for his forfeiture of a 2004 Triumph Daytona motorcycle.

• Eric D. Terry, 29 1603 Cedarbrook Place, failure to comply with order or signal from a police officer, a third-degree felony. A specification calls for the forfeiture of his helmet and GoPro helmet camera.

• Jacob Wade Stephens, 20, 10871 Russell Road, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. A specification calls for his forfeiture of a motorcycle helmet and GoPro helmet camera.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office report, on Feb. 27 deputies were called to a motorcycle crash along Miami Conservancy Road, north of Lockington. A witness told dispatchers the driver allegedly got onto another motorcycle after crashing and a group of riders left the area north on Miami Conservancy Road.

When Dep. Chris VanMeter attempted to make a traffic stop at Fair and Millcreek roads, the cyclists are accused of fleeing north on Interstate 75 eventually exceeding 120 miles per hour. Due to the potential danger, VanMeter terminated the pursuit.

Minutes later, Sidney Police was pursuing two motorcyclists south on St. Marys Avenue south of I-75. Police followed them to a home on Russell Road and apprehended the drivers, Stephens and Terry. A consensual search of their helmet cameras revealed Glass had crashed along Miami Conservancy Road and rode away from the scene with Devault.

Glass is accused of aiding the driver Devault during the pursuit.

Glass was later located at Lima Memorial Hospital being treated for several injuries including broken bones. Devault, Stephens and Terry were incarcerated later that evening.

Other indictments included:

• Terry A. Carnes, 37, 149 E. Main St. Apt. 2, St. Paris, one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking $2,400 to repair a building at 319 E. Court St., but never completed the work.

• Logan W. Thompson, 22, and William B. Gillespie, 22, both incarcerated, both indicted for possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. They were arrested together in a car on March 6 and being accused of Gillespie giving a baggie of cocaine to Thompson to conceal on her person.

• Robert W. Tillman, 20, Cincinnati, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Feb. 19 allegedly with cocaine.

• Dustin Alan Seiber, 21, Troy, vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 22, he allegedly damaged a water sprinkler head at the county jail.

• Brett L. Taylor, 34, 5977 Hardin Wapak Road, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of not showing up in court for his sentencing in another case on March 1.

• Mark Wita, 40, at large, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly did not appear for a pretrial hearing in court on March 2.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

