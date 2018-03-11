Prayers for Eli

Spider Man gives Eli a lift.

Lindsay Monnier, center, holds her son Eli Monnier, 2, as she stands next to her husband and Eli’s father, Alex Monnier, in a prayer circle at Minster Elementary School Sunday, March 11. The prayer circle was held at the end of a fundraiser for Eli who has recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Kids played a variety of games and a car raffle was held at the fundraiser to help Eli’s family pay for costs associated with treating Eli.