125 Years

March 12, 1893

The trustees of Franklin township have announced that they plan to submit the question to the voters at the spring election of voting a tax for the township cemetery. The township does not have a decent place for burials. There are two or three cemeteries in the township belonging to church organizations.

———

Samuel Bachtel, assistant state engineer, was here yesterday in reference to the new swinging bridge in South street.

———

Dr. J.C. Minton, of Henrietta, Tex., plans to open a dental office here in a short time.

———

D.R. Orbison, E.P. and Web Robinson, who went to Lewistown reservoir to shoot ducks a few days ago, returned yesterday empty handed. The reservoir was full of ice and it was impossible to use boats.

100 Years

March 12, 1918

At an adjourned meeting of the Commercial Club last evening, the committee named to investigate and report of the advisability of securing funds to take over operations of the R. Given & Co. made its report. It was agreed that a new company should be organized under the laws of Ohio with an authorized capital of $200,000 and that subscriptions to be at once secured to that effect. A committee of A.R. Friedman, C.F. Hickok and Andrew J. Hess was appointed by Judge Barnes, president, to solicit subscriptions.

———

Fred Salm and sons, undertakers of this city, have added a handsome new motor funeral car to their equipment. The model is of the latest type, painted in a two-tone, dull gray.

———

Flinn’s 5, 20 and 25 Cent Store is announcing the opening of a millinery department in the upstairs of their store. A full line of ladies’ and children’s hat and trimmings will be carried.

———

Lawrence Henke has opened an auto parcel delivery service for Sidney.

75 Years

March 12, 1943

Among the number of proposals made to city council for their consideration by Mayor Sexauer last evening was one calling for the establishment of a post-war planning commission. He also recommended the city sell it portion of the Monumental building to the Monumental trustees or Clinton township as the same is no longer required for city offices.

———

Despite valiant efforts of a bucket brigade, fire destroyed the farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Russell on the Russell road, two miles northwest of Sidney yesterday afternoon.

———

Formal induction of four new members marked the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Rotary club yesterday noon. Robert Bertsch, charter president, presented pins to Harry Gaither, Lloyd Ruese, Carl Berger, and Murray Ferguson.

———

Mrs. William Milligan, vice president of the United Council of Church women, is chairman for the World Day of Prayer observance to be held Friday in the First Methodist Church.

50 Years

March 12, 1968

Pleiades Chapter Order of Eastern Star honored fifty and forty year members Tuesday evening when a meeting was held in the Masonic Temple. Fifty year members present were Mrs. Carl Wilkinson, Miss Bonnie Sherwood, Mrs. O.R. Kerr and Mrs. H.M. Sharp. Forty year members honored were Mrs. Wallace McClure, Mrs. Emerson Deam, Mrs. Thomas Neville, Mrs. Ray Sexauer, Mrs. V.W. LeMaster, Mrs. Theodore Althoff, Mrs. Roy Miller, Miss Emilie Benjamin, Mrs. Homer Stang, Mrs. Harry Taylor, Mrs. Stella Smith and Mrs. William Burch.

———

Millard Jackson, Shelby county treasurer, was elected president of the northwest district of the Ohio County Treasurers Association at a meeting this week in Findlay.

25 Years

March 12, 1993

Emil Payawal is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers ever produced by Lehman High School. He participated in the state wrestling meet last year. This year, he was district champion and has achieved two wins in regional competition. He is one win away from the state meet. His record is 34 wins and 6 losses.

———

Lehman High School graduate Mark McKinney is making quite the name for himself at the College of Wooster. McKinney is a catcher on the baseball team. He nickname is “The Wall.” McKinney is known for permitting very few if any past balls. His coach indicated he is one of the best Division III catchers in the country. McKinney has a career batting average of .298. He is co-captain of Wooster’s baseball team this year. McKinney’s photograph graces the cover of the College of Wooster media guide this year.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org