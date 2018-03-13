Turner nationally acknowledged

BEREA — Brooke Turner, of DeGraff, was among eight students who were nationally acknowledged for their talent when a representative from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF), Region 3, attended Baldwin Wallace University’s production of Tom Stoppard’s Communist-centered play, “Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

Two students received nominations to participate in the prestigious Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Competition, and six additional students were presented awards for their behind-the-scenes work on the show.

Turner, a graduate of Bellefontaine High School majoring in acting, received a nomination for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Competition.

KCACTF is a national theatre initiative involving over 20,000 students from colleges and universities across the country. The Region 3 festival takes place in Indianapolis and provides opportunities for professional and artistic growth to aspiring actors, directors and technicians in the Great Lakes region.

“Rock ‘N’ Roll” is one of an extensive number of performance experiences providing real-world opportunities for students at Baldwin Wallace University. Productions include plays, musicals, operas, music concerts and dance concerts. For more details, visit bw.edu/events.