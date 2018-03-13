On-the-job training for Sidney employees

Compliance Safety and Health Officer Roy Williams, of Mansfield, holds up a power strip as he talks about how easily they can be overloaded. Williams was a speaker during OSHA training for city of Sidney employees at the Sidney police station Tuesday, March 13.
Compliance Safety and Health Officer Roy Williams, of Mansfield, holds up a power strip as he talks about how easily they can be overloaded. Williams was a speaker during OSHA training for city of Sidney employees at the Sidney police station Tuesday, March 13.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU