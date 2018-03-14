Sidney terminates code enforcement officer

SIDNEY — The employment of former Sidney Code Enforcement Officer Kirby King has been terminated after the city of Sidney conducted an investigation of a formal complaint filed with the city in February.

King was on paid administrative leave during the investigation, starting the week of Feb. 12. His termination was effective Wednesday, March 14.

The termination, Cundiff said, came after a 2007 “last chance agreement” between King and the city was broken, which stated that King would be fired if he had any future violations. The last chance agreement was a result of disciplinary action taken in 2007.

Mark Cundiff, city manager, declined to comment about the action alleged in the complaint because it is still in the appeals process, of which King has up to 10 days to appeal.

If King chooses to appeal to the Civil Service Commission, Cundiff said, a hearing will held and then the commission will make a recommendation to him, the city manager. He is not required to follow the the commission’s recommendation, Cundiff said. If King is unhappy with the final decision rendered by the city manager, he has the right to appeal to the Common Pleas Court.

Cundiff acknowledged the investigation took some time but wanted to get all of the facts and properly follow the investigation process.

“There will still be code enforcement in the city until this plays out,” Cundiff said. “We are looking at options right now to continue to provide code enforcement. It is very important to keep the city clean.”

