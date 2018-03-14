Cub Scouts compete in derby

SIDNEY — Cub Scout Pack 3 from Christian Academy School recently held its Pinewood Derby.

Ten Cub Scouts competed in the event. Each Scout made their own vehicle for the derby.

Bryce Monnin, son of David and Chien Monnin, won the People’s Choice award at the local competition.

Lucas Carey, son of Bill and Lisa Carey, was the winner of the derby. Placing second was Aidan Lee, son of Billy and Tammie Lee. Alex Johnson, son of Terry and Eunju Johnson, placed third. The trio competed at the District Pinewood Derby at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua, on March 3.

Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill brought two vehicle to race. One was shaped like a police car, while the other was shaped like a doughnut.

The finish line judges for the vent were Ernie and Virginia Shaw from American Legion Pack 124.