Sidney store #1 in average sales

Boost Mobile sales reps, left to right, Morgan Marvin and April Koch, listen to their manager Ginnie Moser, all of Sidney, talk about what has made their store at 561 N. Vandemark Road successful during a grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, March 9. Also listening is Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster. Moser said her store was awarded by the Boost Mobile company for being #1 in average sales for 2017 in the entire country. The store has also been #1 in recurring payment customer retention for the entire country. Moser credits a lot of her stores sucess to her dedication to doing as much as she possibly can to help her customers.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News