Faber demands transparency, equal playing field, access for individual pharmacies

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Keith Faber, R-Celina, 84th District, condemned the lack of transparency between Medicaid and pharmacy benefit managers in the Medicaid program.

According to Faber, Ohio spends tens of billions of dollars on Medicaid and prescription drugs per year. Over the past two years, 165 Ohio pharmacies have closed. There are significant concerns that the lack of transparency has allowed certain PBMs to overcharge and use their near monopoly power within the Medicaid system to hurt or shut down competitors to its own pharmacies.

“Being from a small town, I know the importance that private, individual pharmacies hold. The fact that they are struggling, downsizing, and closing as a result of giant pharmacies controlling competition is unacceptable and worthy of an audit,” said Faber. “Ohio should not be overcharged and abused by bad actors within a state program. With CVS Caremark as the providing pharmacy benefit manager for four of Ohio Medicaid’s five managed care companies, the Auditor should be able to fully audit Medicaid and its providers, including PBMs. The Medicaid program needs a deep audit. We need transparency, an equal paying field, with equal reimbursements, and reasonable prescription prices for our constituents. Similar to other state contracts, there should be transparent information available to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly. I firmly believe that sunlight is the best disinfectant to abuse within Ohio government process.”

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, and Auditor Dave Yost held a press conference Wednesday where they committed to seeking more data in order to determine next steps on this issue. Faber said he looks forward to working with them to find solutions that shine the clean light of transparency.