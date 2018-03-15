A snack for the big game

Avery Woehrmyer, 7, of Minster, daughter of Jon and Julie Woehrmyer, munches on cotten candy as she watches the Minster Wildcats take the floor against the Waterford Wildcats in a Division lV State Semifinal game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus Thursday, March 15. The final score was Minster 46 Waterford 31.

