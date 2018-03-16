New TV guide to debut Saturday

SIDNEY — You asked for it back — and we listened.

This Saturday, the Sidney Daily News will debut its new TV publication — Channels. The publication will include the week’s TV grids and listings, information on your favorite TV shows and previews of ones you haven’t yet seen. We also didn’t forget a TV guide favorite — the crossword puzzle.

The Channels publication is just the first step in enhancing the coverage for the readers of the Sidney Daily News.

“Our goal is to produce a newspaper that you are proud of inviting into your home,” said Regional Publisher Tom Hutson.

Editor Melanie Speicher agrees.

“We know the readers of the Sidney Daily News have been asking for a TV section to return to the paper. We are glad that we have been able to fullfill the readers’ requests. We can’t wait for you to wake up on Saturday morning, pour that first cup of coffee and settle in to what new we have to offer.”