How does your garden grow?

Members of the Jackson Center FFA worked with JC third graders to prepare their seeds for the first ever Reap What You Sow contest sponsored by Shelby County Farm Bureau. FFA members will teach third-grade students about pea plants through a variety of lessons between February to May 2018. At the end of the contest, students will harvest and weigh their peas to compare to other Shelby County schools. Other participating schools include Anna and Botkins.

Members of the Jackson Center FFA worked with JC third graders to prepare their seeds for the first ever Reap What You Sow contest sponsored by Shelby County Farm Bureau. FFA members will teach third-grade students about pea plants through a variety of lessons between February to May 2018. At the end of the contest, students will harvest and weigh their peas to compare to other Shelby County schools. Other participating schools include Anna and Botkins.

Members of the Jackson Center FFA held their annual Penny Wars during National FFA Week Feb. 19-23, 2018. All together the FFA Chapter was able to donate over $600 to Children’s hospital.

Members of the Jackson Center FFA held their annual Penny Wars during National FFA Week Feb. 19-23, 2018. All together the FFA Chapter was able to donate over $600 to Children’s hospital.