Sidney FFA has busy year

The Sidney FFA General Livestock team competed recently at the Wilmington Invitational. The team consisted of seven individuals including from, left to right, Katelyn Burden, Makali Gibson, Emily Bennett, Skyler Sullivan, Hunter Cisco, Ferrara Hammer and Tony Straman. This is the largest general livestock team ever at Sidney High School.

Congratulations to Bradley Burden on being the first Sidney FFA member to receive the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the highest degree an FFA member can achieve. Less than 1 percent of all members are awarded this degree.