Shamrock Stitchers invites youth to join club

MCCARTYVILLE — The Shamrock Stitchers, a local 4-H club, based in McCartysville, asks area youth to learn more about how great 4-H can be. The club’s next meeting is planned for March 25 at 6 pm, in the basement of Sacred Heart Church. Club advisers include Renee Dulaney and Brenda Bensman.

Meetings begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge. Members get to learn some more about each other by answering a question during roll call. Next, the treasurer states the current balance of the club account. Then old business is done.

At the last meeting, officers were elected. This year the club will be led by President Ally Bertke, Vice President Addison Brewer and Treasurer Abigail Nowlin. The secretary will be Brianna Brewer. Drea Scheele will present information on safety issues and Grace Eilerman will present information on health topics. Ricky Bertke will serve as news reporter. One of everyone’s favorite parts of the meetings, recreation will be led by Sophia Brewer.

Close to the end of the meeting, members present demonstrations. Demonstrations are a chance to show off your knowledge and skill by going step by step on how to do something. In February, members learned how to fix holes in clothes, how to tie a scarf, and make pom-poms from tissue paper. Discussion included registering for the upcoming year.

Prospective members don’t need to worry though – there is still time to determine if 4-H is right for them and what projects interest them!.Club members have completed projects such as physics, rabbits, goats, photography, cooking, sewing, electricity, gardening, and creative writing. Bring any questions you have to the next meeting.

The writer is the Shamrock Stitchers 4-H Club reporter.

