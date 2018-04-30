Greenhouse sale begins Saturday

HOUSTON — The Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter will be hosting its annual greenhouse sale fundraiser from Saturday, May 5, to Thursday, May 17, or while supplies last.

Products include flowers, vegetables, hanging baskets, decorative pots and no-fade black mulch by the yard. The greenhouse, which is located behind Hardin-Houston Local Schools, will be open for sales from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, contact Derek McCracken, FFA adviser, at 937-295-3010, ext. 2026, or by email at dmccracken@hardinhouston.org.