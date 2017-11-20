Learning the ‘ABC’s’ of winemaking

The “ABC’s” of Grape Growing and Winemaking will be on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the South Centers in Piketon. This workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include a review of the 2017 growing and harvest season and the “nuts and bolts” of grapevine winter protection techniques. In addition, pest management practices, fundamentals of vineyard fertility, and “Winemaking 101” for both white and red wine production will be discussed. A field tour of the new wine grape research plot under high tunnels will be included. The cost for this workshop is $25 and includes lunch. The deadline to register is December 11th. To register contact Charissa Gardner at gardner.1148@osu.edu, or at 740-289-2071 ext. 132.

A New Private Pesticide Applicator Training course will be offered on Monday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Auglaize County Administration building’s downstairs meeting room. This training is for farmers who need to take the exam to get licensed to apply agricultural pesticides. Contact Jeff Stachler at 419-739-6580 or stachler.1@osu.edu for more information or to register for the class.

The Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Exam Training program will be held at the Shelby County Extension Office on Jan. 10 and 11, beginning at 9 a.m. on the 10th and adjourning by 5 p.m. on the 11th. This intensive, two-day program is directed toward the local exam – to be used as a reminder on what best to study in preparation for the CCA exams. Exams will be given in 2018 on February 2nd and August 3rd. The price for this exam preparation class is $250. Contact Harold Watters for more information and to register: 937-604-2415 or watters.35@osu.edu.

Positions are now posted for Farm Business Analysis Technicians. These are three-year Temporary, Intermittent positions. Hours worked will be primarily during January through May (20 hours/week), and will then fluctuate as needed for the rest of the year. There are four positions to fill.

These Technicians will promote, support, and implement the work of the Ohio Farm Business Analysis Program. To do this, they will participate in initial and ongoing training to develop farm business analysis skills using FINPACK software, learn Ohio procedures, and learn data handling methods to ensure consistency across Ohio; work with Ohio farmers to collect financial and production data; use data to complete annual financial analyses; review and prepare analyses for inclusion in the Ohio database and summary.

Preferred requirements include a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics or an equivalent combination of education and experience; proficiency with computers and software including Microsoft Office (Word & Excel), excellent oral and written communication skills, and the ability to work with confidential data. Knowledge of farm management and crop and livestock production would also be helpful.

The job openings are posted on the OSU website https://www.jobsatosu.com/ through November 26th (and maybe longer). The job opening numbers associated with the position locations are 433700 for Miami County and 433705 for Defiance county. Positions will be filled in Licking and Pickaway counties, also. If you have questions, please contact Dianne Shoemaker at 330-533-5538.

The National Corn Growers Association and BASF Corporation are now accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in an agriculture-related field during the 2018-19 school year. Applicants for the NCGA William C. Berg Academic Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship Program must be entering at least their second undergraduate year or any year of graduate study, and they or a parent/legal guardian must be an NCGA member. The complete rules and application can be found at http://www.ncga.com/scholarships. All submissions must be postmarked on or before December 1st for consideration.

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

