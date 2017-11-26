Trump Administration appoints Hubert FSA state director

COLUMBUS — The Trump Administration recently appointed Leonard Hubert as the new State Executive Director (SED) for the USDA Ohio Farm Service Agency (FSA). Hubert will join the Ohio FSA team on Monday, Nov. 27.

Hubert has spent his lifetime working in agriculture and public service. He is a graduate of Alabama A&M University and has over two decades of dedicated service and experience in public sector administration and public policy creation. He served as the Director of External Affairs & Economic Opportunity for Governor Bob Taft and more recently was appointed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s office as chairman of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. He is a resident of Granville Township in Licking County, where he has also served his local community on many governmental and nonprofit boards and commissions.

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers.

Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.

As SED, Hubert will use his leadership experience to oversee FSA programs in a customer-focused manner to ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food supply for consumers.