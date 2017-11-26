FFA’s school year off to a busy start

JACKSON CENTER — The 2017-18 school year has been full of excitement and change for the members of the Jackson Center FFA Chapter. Along with their new facility, students are actively involved in participating in a variety of activities.

The annual National FFA Convention trip is an opportunity like no other. This year eight students from the Jackson Center FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, from Oct. 25-27 with three other Upper Valley Career Center Satellite Schools. The trip started with two tours on Wednesday at Rogers Grain and the Cargill Livestock Research Facility where students learned about soybean exportation, as well as a variety of business aspects. From there, Thursday was spent exploring Downtown Indianapolis by attending sessions and touring the NCAA Hall of Fame. While on the trip, students attended the Buckeye Bash and got to interact with lots of other members from both the state of Ohio and from around the country.

For the first time ever, the Jackson Center FFA Chapter hosted an Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jackson Center High School. State FFA President Ryan Matthews and State Sentinel, Marleigh Kerr worked with students from Jackson Center, Fairlawn and Fort Loramie to learn more about leadership and professional development through action.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, the Jackson Center 4-H Clubs and Jackson Center FFA Chapter hosted their annual All-You-Can-Eat Scholarship Breakfast at the Jackson Center American Legion. Members helped to prepare and serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a variety of other dishes to feed approximately 300 people. All of the proceeds of the breakfast directly benefit senior members of the Jackson Center 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapter who apply for the scholarship program and perform an interview. All of these groups are escpecially appreciative of this years’ donors to the event which include: Ron and Marcia Wiessinger, MKM Farms, Allenbaugh Insurance, Lotz Insurance, Justin Vondenhuevel, Plastipak Packaging, Austin Regula Farms, Bambauer Fertlizer and Seed (JC), Curly’s Custom Meets and the Morris family.

The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. Sophomore member Haley Norris traveled to St. Marys on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to compete in Division 2 of the Job Interview Career Development Event. Norris had to prepare a resume, coverletter, participate in an interview and write a follow-up letter.

Ohio FFA Sentinel Marleigh Karr, left to right, Brittany Kuesis, AJ Butler, Jada Yinger, Thomas Massengale, Lexi Schmiesing, Kennadie Reese and Ohio FFA President Ryan Adams participated in the Ohio FFA Leadership Night held at Jackson Center High School. Jackson Center FFA senior member Maissen Akers serves pancakes at the annual scholarship breakfast. Haley Norris, Jada Yinger, Jadyn Yinger, Sierra Moorman, Marion Shaffer, Maissen Akers, Coltin Rose and Austin Borchers attended the National FFA Convention.