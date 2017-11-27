Nutrient workshop set for Jan. 11

Nutrient management is a major topic of conversation in agriculture. Farmers are being pressed harder to make better on-farm management decisions. This year, OSU Extension and the Digital Ag team is hosting “Precision University: Nutrient Technology” as a way to highlight key nutrient management techniques and strategies. This Jan. 11 workshop will be held at Beck’s Hybrid’s, just east of the Farm Science Review location in London, Ohio. Featured speakers from both industry and academia who are experts in nutrient management technology will headline the event. In addition, there will be a panel discussion about equipment and technology for practical nutrient management, specialists in nutrient management, and special vendor presentations.

Presentations will begin at 9 a.m. with the program concluding at 3:30 p.m. There will also be vendors focused on nutrient management technology and services. CCA CEUs and private and commercial fertilizer recertification credits will be offered. The cost to register for Precision University is $50 and includes the program, handouts, lunch, and refreshments. The deadline to register is Jan. 5. For more information or to register, visit http://go.osu.edu/PrecisionU.

The area Ag Outlook meeting will be held Friday, Jan. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles in downtown Wapakoneta. The Ag economy, budgets, land values, grain prices, and how to market grain will be discussed. Farm Credit, First National Bank, and Minster Bank are sponsoring the meeting. Register for the meeting by Jan. 5 by calling the Extension office. Lunch will be provided.

West Central Ohio Weed Science Day will feature two leaders in the area of weed control: Aaron Hager from the University of Illinois will talk about waterhemp and Palmer amaranth biology and control, dicamba soybean and new products and technology, and Mark Loux from OSU will talk about managing weeds in non-GMO corn and soybean and managing giant ragweed and marestail. Other topics include weed identification and herbicide site of action.

This meeting will be held at the Palazzo in Botkins on Friday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register by calling the Extension office or sending me an email.

Well, things are falling into place for West Ohio Agronomy Day which will be held Monday, Jan. 8, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. I just got confirmation this week that we will have Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification credits to offer as well as the CEUs for Certified Crop Advisors, Fertilizer Applicator Recertification, and Private Pesticide Recertification in CORE and Categories 1, 2 and 6.

Coffee, donuts, and juice will be available at 8 a.m.; Chris Hager from Sunrise and Andrea Flowers from Cargill will provide a market update at 8:30. The full-blown program begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m., after all the paperwork for all those credits has been completed! Of course, we’ll have a great lunch once again and time to catch-up a bit with those you haven’t seen in awhile!!

All of this “Food, Fun, Fellowship, and Lots of InFormation” is made possible by sponsors. To date, the following have provided support to make this year’s program great once again: Lena Ag Center from Conover, Shelby County Farm Bureau, From the Ground Up Ag Service from Anna, Farm Credit, Mid-America, Otte Ag from Maria Stein, New Ag Horizons from Minster, and Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed from Jackson Center. Thank you all for your support!

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

