Master Gardener training planned

We are currently taking reservations for our Master Gardener Training Class which will be next spring, March 1 through April 26. These classes meet at the Shelby County Agricultural Service Center in Sidney, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each Thursday. If you are interested in gardening, enjoy sharing with others who are also interested, this might be worth looking into. Our Master Gardener group is well-populated with folks from Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby counties. We’ve also trained volunteers from Logan, Miami, Darke, and Champaign counties.

This OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture. Master Gardeners volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities in their counties. Even better than that is the fact that for the past many years, Shelby County Master Gardeners have touted the “friendships, comradery and the social aspects” of the group as being the number one thing they’ve enjoyed the most. We’ve got a great group, always willing to reach out and help others and each other! Come, join us!!

Cost of the training is $150, with a $50 refundable deposit due upon return of the application. (Possible Christmas gift??) This fee covers our presenters, a comprehensive training manual, handouts, a shirt, and light snacks. OSU Extension also requires an online criminal background check. For more information or to obtain a registration packet, call the Shelby County Extension office at 498-7239, or email us at shelby.mastergardeners@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Jan. 12, 2018.

Yes, another plug for West Ohio Agronomy Day, Monday, Jan. 8, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Judie’s got our website up and ready, so you can take a look at what’s planned for the day: https://shelby.osu.edu/program-areas/agriculture-and-natural-resources/west-ohio-agronomy-day-2018. Yes, that’s pretty long, but you should get most, if not all, your questions answered: There’s a link to the day’s “tentative” schedule, a listing of prices, even a link to register if you’re coming for the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training or the Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training. If you’re interested in coming for Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification credits, please contact our office.

Also at this same website is the information for the evening program for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the VFW Post, north side of Sidney. This program will offer the FertRecert training as well as the Private Pesticide Recert credits. Once again, there are links, so you can see what’s being offered and how to sign up.

Of course, none of this “Food, Fun, Fellowship, and Lots of Information” would be possible without sponsors. Having been on vacation this past week, I do not have an updated listing to share with you today. However, I do want to say, “Thank you,” to all who have sent in their support this week. I’ll get you on next week’s report!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

