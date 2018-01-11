Master Gardener registration deadline extended

SIDNEY — Shelby County Master Gardeners and Ohio State University Extension Shelby County are extending the deadline to register for 2018 Master Gardener Volunteer training in Shelby County to Friday, Jan. 26. All-day training sessions will be held on nine consecutive Thursdays, beginning March 1 and ending April 26. Most sessions will be conducted at the Agricultural Service Center, 810 Fair Road, in Sidney. Cost for the training is $150 plus an online background check.

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local Ohio State University Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must! Working with county Extension personnel, Shelby County Master Gardener Volunteers provide such educational services to residents of Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties as: answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics; gardening activities with children, senior citizens, or disabled persons; beautifying the community; developing community or demonstration gardens; and other horticultural activities.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or wish to register, contact the Shelby County Extension Office, 810 Fair Road, Sidney 45365, or call 937-498-7239. Information is also available at http://shelby.osu.edu