Dairy Luncheon planned for Wednesday

This Wednesday, the 17th is the Dairy Luncheon at the New Bremen Pizza Hut. This month Dr. Hardesty will be addressing pre- and post-natal calf care to maximize milk production. Lunch at 11:30 a.m.; program from noon to 1 p.m. Hope to see ya there!

Just a note that we have extended our registration deadline for the Master Gardener Training to Friday, Jan. 26. If you’d like more information and/or an application, please contact our office at your earliest convenience.

Tax season is getting closer! There is a Farmer/Landowner Income Tax Issues Webinar to address tax issues important to farmers and farmland owners on Monday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. This webinar will offer insight into topics such as new and proposed tax legislation as well as buying and selling farmland, for farmers and farmland owners who file their own farm taxes or simply wish to arm themselves with more tax information that will help them to better plan for tax filing.

Topics to be discussed during the webinar include New and Proposed Tax Legislation, Ag Income and Expenses, Net Operating Losses, Buying and Selling Farmland, Rental Property, and Demolition of Structures. The cost for the webinar is $35. To register for this live webinar, go to https://farmoffice.osu.edu and click on “Farmer/Landowner Income Tax Issues Webinar” under the “Income Tax Schools” button.

You know, when we think of Farmers, we usually think “male.” Rarely is the image of a farmer a woman. But, 40 percent of Ohio’s farms are managed or partly managed by women. The number of female farm operators in the state has been rising since it was first tracked in 1978.

Some of the challenges women in farming face are the same ones their male counterparts confront: planning for their successors on the farm as well as contending with insurance, liabilities, and financial challenges. But a lot of women say they are especially challenged by tending to the needs of their family members and the constant demands of the business.

Among the offerings that OSU Extension provides for women farmers is Annie’s Project, which is part of a national effort to enhance the farming and business skills of women involved in all aspects of agriculture. We strive to empower women with information and knowledge so they worry less and recognize the influence they can have over a situation.

There is a weekend conference being held for women in agriculture as part of Annie’s Project. The event will be Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 at the Western Buckeye Christian Camp on Roeth Road in Houston. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/annieretreat2018.

Stone Laboratory, OSU’s island campus on Lake Erie invites college undergraduates to apply for its 2018 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Scholarship Program. Applications are due by February 5th. Students selected for this program receive a full scholarship, including lab fees, room, meals, and in-state tuition for the 2-credit research experience and a 4-credit, five-week course at Stone Laboratory.

Undergraduates from any U.S. college may apply for this competitive, comprehensive research opportunity. The program runs concurrently with the five-week college term at Stone Lab from June 17 through July 21 and the students must be enrolled in one of the courses offered during that term. Students spend their non-class days focused on research, working closely with their supervisors to design an experiment, collect samples, and analyze data. Some of the possible research projects include algal blooms, invasive and endangered species, and fisheries management. At the end of the program, students give final presentations to their peers and the public via webinar.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Selections will be made by the end of March. Application requirements and more information can be found at go.osu.edu/reu.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12-2.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.