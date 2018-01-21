Shelby County Master Gardeners announce spring gardening seminars

SIDNEY — Tired of winter weather? So are members of the Shelby County Master Gardeners.

That’s why the organization is inviting the public to attend the spring gardening series. All three of these seminars will take place in the Community Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each session will include hand-outs, refreshments, a question-and-answer time, and great door prizes. These seminars are open to the public at no charge, and there is no need to sign up ahead of time. Residents can attend one, two, or all three seminars.

Seminar dates and topics include:

• Feb. 20 – What’s Happening in the Plant World? Garden Trends for 2018

This session will include new ornamental and edible plants for 2018, low-maintenance plants for busy people, garden resources, and much more.

• March 20 – March Madness: A Winning Season on Garden Prep

Learn more about techniques and tools in this 3-month timeline for getting those gardening chores done while still enjoying your Spring.

• April 17 – Gardening in Small Spaces

Don’t let a lack of space prevent you from expanding your gardening efforts. Master Gardener, Mark Hipple, will show you how his 22 years of small-space gardening has paid off big time.

Beat those winter blues by soaking in some spring greens.

Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) support OSU Extension Shelby County in meeting the needs of residents of Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties in the area of consumer horticulture by assisting with educational programs, diagnosing plant problems, making cultural and pest management recommendations, and other various opportunities.