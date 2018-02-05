Loramie Watershed meeting set for Feb. 12

The 2018 Annual Loramie Watershed meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Fort Loramie American Legion. The agenda will include an overview of this past year’s activities, review of the financial report for 2017, elect directors and hear from some guest speakers.

There will be an update on the Lake Loramie State Park projects and spillway replacement from ODNR Engineer and the Lake Loramie State Park manager Jason Whitman. Jason Bruns will provide an update on the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District and there will be an open discussion on future priorities of the Loramie Watershed Authority.

Anyone who is interested in this organization and activities is encouraged to attend. Members and any prospective watershed members are encouraged to bring their questions, concerns, and comments to this meeting. Dues for members will again be $10.00. For questions, contact Authority Secretary Greg Meyer at 937-538-1680.

Just a reminder that the 2018 Shelby County Cattlemen’s Prime Rib Banquet will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Houston Community Center on Russia-Houston Road in Houston, beginning at 7 p.m. Aaron Heilers with the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network will be the featured speaker.

Yes, this is a good event! Good food! Good updates from Ohio Cattlemen’s Association! Good chance to visit with other cattlemen and find out what’s going on in Shelby County! The cost is $25 per person for those with reservations; $30 for walk-ins that evening. RSVP by Feb. 9 (this Friday) to secretary@shelbycountycattlemen.com.

The West Central Ohio Dairy Luncheon Series for February will be Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Bremen Pizza Hut. This month’s topic will be “Making Cents of Your Milk Check,” led by Dianne Shoemaker, OSUE Field Specialist in Dairy Production Economics.

Just a note that we have cancelled our Master Gardener Training Classes for this year. If you would be interested in a future class (probably the spring of 2019), contact our office.

USDA reports that 10% of all jobs in the U.S. are attributable to agriculture or related industries. Over the next five years, USDA projects almost 58,000 jobs per year will be needed annually in agriculture and food production, but anticipates only about 35,000 college graduates in those fields. The Ohio Agricultural Council is offering up to six $1,500 college scholarships to students pursuing their education in agricultural-related areas of study. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on excellent academic record, outstanding leadership qualities, community involvement, and exceptional essay responses. High school and college students are encouraged to apply.

The applicants must have declared, or plan to declare, a major in agriculture at any two-year or four-year college or university. Applicants or their parent/legal guardian must be a resident of the State of Ohio. The application deadline for the 2018-2019 school year is February 28th.

Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than April 15 of their award and will be recognized at OAC’s annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards Program on Aug. 3 at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. As part of the award, the scholarship recipients will receive a one-year complimentary OAC membership. To download the application for the 2018-19 school year, go to www.OhioAgCouncil.org and look under “News and Events.”

The fourth annual “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” will be held on Thursday, March 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. The evening is a unique blend of educational and fun agriculture information that specifically targets women in our community. Mark your calendars now! You’ll be hearing more!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

