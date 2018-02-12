Various programs set for February, March

Still looking for a Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator Recertification program in this area? Darke County will be holding one on Monday, Feb. 19, at Versailles Schools. This program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; cost is $40. Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6 will be presented; categories 3, 4, and 5 can also be available. Contact Sam Custer at 937-548-5215 to make your reservation. He’d like to know by today, Monday, Feb. 12.

There will be a training class for those interested in securing their Private Pesticide Applicator License on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Central Services Building in Celina. Denny will be holding this program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be covering CORE (10 a.m. to noon) and Category 1 (Agronomic Crops) from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no cost for the class, but he would like to know you plan to attend. Call the Mercer County Extension office at 419-586-2179. As a follow-up, the test itself can be taken on March 5 at the same location.

Just a “heads-up” about the Conservation Tillage Conference which will be held on March 6-7 This wonderful learning and networking experience is held at the McIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University in Ada from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Early registration, before Feb. 22 is $65 for one day or $85 for both. After that, it is $80 per day/$105 for both. You can get more information, including a schedule of topics and speakers, at ctc.osu.edu.

Improving Your Bottom Line with Nutrients and Cover Crops will be held on Tuesday, March 13, from 9:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at the Eagles in Wapakoneta on East Auglaize Street. Some of the topics to be discussed at this meeting include the Basics of Cover Crops, using Cover Crops for Forages, Making Cover Crops Work, Nitrogen and Gypsum Research Results, Nitrogen Management, Phosphorus and Potassium Management, and Management of Micronutrients. This meeting is free and lunch will be provided. Register by March 7 by calling the Auglaize County Extension office at 419-739-6580.

Our Fourth Annual Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 22, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie from 6 to 9 p.m. Our keynote speaker this year will be Carrie Mess, author of the ag blog “Dairy Carrie.”

In addition to Dairy Carrie, we will have break-out sessions with Farm Credit Mid-America’s Bev Kremer on “what to bring to the table” when working on financing; Olive Wagar, of Organized by Olive, who will provide tips to organize our lives both at home and at work; Dr. Dee Jepson from Ohio State University will discuss safety and assigning kids tasks on the farm; and self-defense techniques, tips, and advice on being more aware of our surrounding taught by the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office. Each attendee will be able to choose two of these sessions.

The cost is $20 per person. A portion of the fee will support women in crisis. The registration deadline is March 9 with breakout sessions being filled on a first-come, first-reserved basis as registrations are received. You can find a copy of the flier at our website Shelby.osu.edu or call our office to have a brochure sent to you.

Just a reminder that this Wednesday is Valentine’s Day! I hope I remember that in time to get something for Stanley! He’s such a good guy! He puts up with me, you know!

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12-1.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.