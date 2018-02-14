Tractor Supply hosting FFA fundraiser

SIDNEY — This month, Tractor Supply Company stores in Ohio will collect donations during National FFA Week to support grants for FFA chapters in their community.

Coinciding with National FFA Week (Feb. 17-24), Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout Feb. 16-25 while shopping in-store, online at www.tractorsupply.com or by calling Customer Solutions at 877-718-6750. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, supporting FFA chapters in Ohio that are making a difference in their communities through unique and sustainable agricultural projects. The program is coordinated through a partnership with the National FFA Foundation and Tractor Supply, the country’s largest rural lifestyle retailer.

“Through the generosity and assistance of our customers and team members, we are honored to support local FFA chapters across the country through our Grants for Growing program,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “This initiative not only allows us to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders, but also the future of agricultural education.”

Since its start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $1.4 million for the National FFA Organization. The initiative has funded a total of 692 grants supporting projects involving more than 69,000 students.

Notable 2017 grant recipients include the Hart County FFA growing and tending to a hydroponic vegetable garden and the creation of an “Agriculture Day” by the King City FFA. During this day, sixth graders were given the opportunity to learn more about technology in agriculture, inspiring the next generation of our country’s leaders to pursue their interests in all things agriculture.

Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand on a project that will benefit their communities as well as both current and future FFA students. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.

Grants, awarded to winning FFA chapter initiatives in the spring, have a minimum value of $500 and a maximum value of $5,000. All donations remain within the state in which they were raised.

For more details about the program, visit www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.