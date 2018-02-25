Anna FFA Alumni holds annual breakfast

ANNA — On Feb. 18, the Anna FFA Alumni held their annual breakfast at the Anna Elementary. This year’s breakfast was quite successful, serving over 550 meals which included whole hog sausage, eggs, pancakes, yogurt, doughnuts, milk, coffee and juice.

The yogurt that was provided at the breakfast and the mix used to make the juice were donated by Dannon and McDonald’s restaurant, respectively. The Anna FFA would like to thank all those who made this breakfast a success. Without the efforts of members and various volunteers, this event would not be possible.

Members of the Anna FFA serve the community members at the Annual Alumni Breakfast. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_FFABreakfast.jpg Members of the Anna FFA serve the community members at the Annual Alumni Breakfast. Courtesy photo

By Grace Maurer For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the reporter for the Anna FFA.

The writer is the reporter for the Anna FFA.