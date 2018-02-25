Anna Elementary students participate in Pea Contest

ANNA — Members of the Anna FFA went to the Anna Elementary recently to teach third-grade students about the growing cycle of a pea and how to plant them.

The classes were first taught about the life cycle of a pea plant, and how a seed transforms into a cotyledon, seedling, then adult plant, which produces flowers. Once the students learned about the plant, they were able to plant their own peas. The plants will sit in their classrooms over the next three months and students will get to see the plant grow.

After three months, the FFA members will collect all the peas that were produced from the flower and weigh them. The contest is between Anna, Botkins and Jackson Center Schools. The school that weighs the most peas is rewarded with a pizza party. This contest was put on by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

FFA member Jared Egbert assists Anna Elementary third-graders in planting peas. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_FFAPlantingPeas-copy.jpg FFA member Jared Egbert assists Anna Elementary third-graders in planting peas. Courtesy photo

By Grace Maurer For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Anna FFA reporter.

