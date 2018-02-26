Purple is color trend for 2018 gardens

Well, our Master Gardeners held the first of their “Spring Gardening Seminar Series” last week. They had a great turn-out … and the presentations were super! We learned a lot about garden trends for 2018: Apparently this year’s color is “purple.” The next seminar, to be held March 20, 6:30 p.m., at the library in Sidney, will be on “getting garden chores done while still enjoying spring!”

Have you put off getting your Pesticide and/or Fertilizer Applicator Recertification completed? You’re in luck: There are still some classes coming up:

Miami County will be holding their class this Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This will be held at the Miami County Board of DD/Riverside Gym on Troy-Sidney Road in Troy.

Mercer County will have an evening program on Thursday, March 1, at the Eagles in Celina, with FertRecert from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Pesticide training from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Hardin County’s program is set for Tuesday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mount Victory. (You can buy your own lunch there.)

All of these programs cost $10 for the FertRecert; $30 for the PestRecert training. More information is available at pested.osu.edu under “private applicator, private recertification” or contact our Extension office.

Now, if you want to get ready to take the test to get your Private Pesticide Applicator License, there will be a class at the Old Courthouse in downtown Troy on Tuesday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch on your own. Cost is $10 by March 7; $25 after that date. Call 937-440-3945 to register.

Auglaize County will hold a training class on Thursday, March 22, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building in Wapak. Pre-register by March 19 at 419.739.6580.

ODA will be in the area giving tests for these Pesticide Applicator Licenses on Thursday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Auglaize County Administration Building in Wapak. You can register to take the exam at pested.osu.edu/privateapplicator/testing.

Mercer County is holding a Fruit Tree Care Workshop this Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Central Services Building in Celina (Sugar Street entrance) from 6 to 8 p.m. Greg Meyer, Extension educator from Warren County will be on hand to talk about selecting the right fruit tree, planting, pruning and training, fertilization, insect and disease management, plus other topics. There is no charge, but call 419-586-2179 to register.

There will be a program on “Improving Your Bottom Line with Nutrients and Cover Crops” on Tuesday, March 13, at the Eagles in downtown Wapak from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Some of the topics to be addressed include the Basics of Cover Crops; Making Cover Crops Work; Nitrogen and Gypsum Research Results; Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium Management; and Management of Micronutrients. There is no charge and lunch is included. Register by March 7 at 419-739-6580.

The Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association is offering a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be attending college in the fall of 2018 and maintain a 2.0 GPA for the quarter/semester; must complete the application, the essay, and participate in a personal interview to be held in late April; and either the parents or the applicant must be members of the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association. The application can be found at www.shelbycountycattlemen.com; applications are due April 1.

Here’s another “Shout Out” about the Conservation Tillage Conference in Ada on March 6 and 7. You can register online at ctc.osu.edu up to March 1 or have your paper form in the mail by today (the 26th) at the “early-bird rate.” Healthy Soils for Healthy Waters, Corn University, Nutrient Management, Precision Ag and Digital Technologies, Soybean School, and Water Quality Research and Best Management Practices are some of the various sessions/ programs offered. It’s a great way to spend a day or two!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

