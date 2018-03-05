It’s time to update farm custom rate charts

You know, we do get questions from our clientele such as “What does it cost to hire someone to combine my beans?” and “What’s a good wage to offer for someone to milk my cows?” Where do our Ag Economists come up with those answers? From you!

If you hire work done, if you do custom work for others, if you pay for labor, please help us out! It’s time to update the Ohio Farm Custom Rate charts. You can find more information at Shelby.osu.edu under “County News” on the front page. Yes, there is a survey to be filled out … but not every box! If you only have information on a few items, please provide it!! One good piece of data is better than no data! As you’ve gotten your financial stuff put together for taxes, you should have just the information we need! Survey deadline is March 31.

“Improving Your Bottom Line with Nutrients and Cover Crops” will be held Tuesday, March 13, at the Eagles in downtown Wapak from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Topics to be addressed include Cover Crops, Nitrogen and Gypsum Research Results, Nutrient Management of both macro-nutrients (N, P, & K) and micronutrients. There is no charge and lunch is included. Register by Wednesday, March 7, at 419-739-6580.

Our local “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” is being held Thursday evening, March 22, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie, beginning with socializing, wine, and heavy hor d’oerves at 6 p.m. This year’s key-note speaker will be Carrie Mess, also known as “Dairy Carrie,” a blogger telling agriculture’s story. Break-out topics include financial issues, getting organized, keeping kids safe on the farm, and self-defense techniques. The cost is $20 with proceeds going toward women in crisis. You can find a brochure at shelby.osu.edu, under “Ag and Natural Resources” and “events.” Deadline to register is this Friday, March 9.

Hardin County’s Fertilizer and Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training will be Tuesday, March 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mt. Victory. Cost for the class is $10 for the FertRecert; $30 for the Pesticide Recert. Lunch is on your own. Pested.osu.edu. (You can also come see me to watch videos for three hours; same cost!)

Interested in getting your Private Pesticide Applicator License? Tuesday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Troy and Thursday, March 22, in Wapak, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required for both. Go to their websites for more information (Auglaize.osu.edu or Miami.osu.edu and look under Ag & Natural Resources and events).

A workshop to discuss the obstacles and potentials in Growing Malting Barley in Ohio will be held Thursday, March 15, 1 to 5 p.m. in Marysville. Some of the presenters and topics include Brad Bergefurd on the needs of the craft brewing industry, Laura Lindsey on the agronomic management of malting barley, Pierce Paul on disease management, Mark Loux on weed management, and Eric Stockinger on identifying and developing winter malting barley for this area. The cost is $15 per person with a registration deadline of March 13th. You can find a copy of the flier/registration form at union.osu.edu.

There is a Wildlife and Hunting Series in Urbana, beginning with “Turkey Hunting” on Wednesday, March 21st. Hunter gear, tactics, calling, turkey habits and habitat, and hunting rules and regulations will be presented by the National Wild Turkey Federation. The program begins at 6 p.m. and is free. Reservations are requested by March 19th. Want more information?? Go to champaign.osu.edu, under “Ag and Natural Resources” Program Area.

We have a meeting set for Monday, March 26, for those of you who want to get your Fertilizer Applicator Certification without having to take a test! This will be at the Palazzo in Botkins, offered two separate times. You can get more information at Shelby.osu.edu under ANR and events.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.