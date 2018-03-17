Anna FFA involved in community activities

Food insecurity and healthy food choices are growing national issues that the Anna FFA Chapter wished to raise awareness for in the own community. To achieve this, the chapter members packaged healthy snacks to donate to elementary students in the district and provided them with an informative presentation on food insecurity and healthy eating.

Anna High School’s FFA Livestock Science class conducted an experiment on the omega fat content in broiler chickens raised when they are fed different feed. Along with the experiment, the Livestock Science classes toured a poultry processing facility and donated the leftover chicken to our school cafeteria to be served to veterans on Veteran’s Day.