Vet Science ‘Milk the Cow’ booth

Preschool children from the surrounding area visited Upper Valley Career Center on Animal Display and Tractor Drive-in Day. They got to see a display of farm animals including a beef steer, a horse, goats and rabbits. The children also had the opportunity to learn about milk production and milk a Jersey cow by hand with the assistance of the Veterinary Science students.

Preschool children from the surrounding area visited Upper Valley Career Center on Animal Display and Tractor Drive-in Day. They got to see a display of farm animals including a beef steer, a horse, goats and rabbits. The children also had the opportunity to learn about milk production and milk a Jersey cow by hand with the assistance of the Veterinary Science students.