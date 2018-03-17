Vet Science ‘Milk the Cow’ booth

Preschool children from the surrounding area visited Upper Valley Career Center on Animal Display and Tractor Drive-in Day. They got to see a display of farm animals including a beef steer, a horse, goats and rabbits. The children also had the opportunity to learn about milk production and milk a Jersey cow by hand with the assistance of the Veterinary Science students.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
