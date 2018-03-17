Preparing for CDE

Upper Valley students Garrett Hartle, Garrison Willoughby, Cade Langenkamp and Brenden O’Neal visited Koenig Equipment in Anna, Ohio, to work with Ben Brown to prepare for the District 5 Ag Power and Diagnostic Career Development Event (CDE). Brown taught a lesson over the proper procedure for diagnosing problems in a tractor and the team gained a much better understanding of how to use a multi meter. In this CDE students take a written test and then must complete five different stations. Each station consists of a piece of equipment with two malfunctions in each. The team has 20 minutes to diagnose the problems and fix each piece of equipment. Garrison Willoughby and Garrett Hartle went on to represent the Upper Valley Career Center in the district Five Competition were they finished sixth out of 20 teams

Upper Valley students Garrett Hartle, Garrison Willoughby, Cade Langenkamp and Brenden O’Neal visited Koenig Equipment in Anna, Ohio, to work with Ben Brown to prepare for the District 5 Ag Power and Diagnostic Career Development Event (CDE). Brown taught a lesson over the proper procedure for diagnosing problems in a tractor and the team gained a much better understanding of how to use a multi meter. In this CDE students take a written test and then must complete five different stations. Each station consists of a piece of equipment with two malfunctions in each. The team has 20 minutes to diagnose the problems and fix each piece of equipment. Garrison Willoughby and Garrett Hartle went on to represent the Upper Valley Career Center in the district Five Competition were they finished sixth out of 20 teams http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_KIMG0349.jpg Upper Valley students Garrett Hartle, Garrison Willoughby, Cade Langenkamp and Brenden O’Neal visited Koenig Equipment in Anna, Ohio, to work with Ben Brown to prepare for the District 5 Ag Power and Diagnostic Career Development Event (CDE). Brown taught a lesson over the proper procedure for diagnosing problems in a tractor and the team gained a much better understanding of how to use a multi meter. In this CDE students take a written test and then must complete five different stations. Each station consists of a piece of equipment with two malfunctions in each. The team has 20 minutes to diagnose the problems and fix each piece of equipment. Garrison Willoughby and Garrett Hartle went on to represent the Upper Valley Career Center in the district Five Competition were they finished sixth out of 20 teams Courtesy photo