All about the environment

Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations students have learned to properly drop trees, cut up, and chip debris using chainsaws, chipper, tractors, and utility vehicles. The Ash trees were removed from Edison Community college as a community service.
Environmental Occupations students are learning safety in climbing systems from Tree Care Inc. arborist and city of Troy Parks Superintendent.
