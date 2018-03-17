Posted on by

All about the environment


Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations students have learned to properly drop trees, cut up, and chip debris using chainsaws, chipper, tractors, and utility vehicles. The Ash trees were removed from Edison Community college as a community service.

Courtesy photo

Environmental Occupations students are learning safety in climbing systems from Tree Care Inc. arborist and city of Troy Parks Superintendent.


Courtesy photo

