Battling the Ag Warrior Dash

The Houston-Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) FFA Chapter collaborated with the Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter to conduct an Ag Warrior Dash for members of the Miami and Shelby County communities. This three mile race contained 10 obstacles those involved in the agricultural industry might encounter on a daily basis. In addition, FFA members designed 10 agricultural displays to be placed throughout the course to educate participants about the agricultural industry.

